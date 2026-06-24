Rupali Ganguly, Deven Bhojani get emotional, say ‘Wish Satish Shah was there to receive the Padma Shri himself’

Mumbai: Late Bollywood actor Satish Shah was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri posthumously on the eve of June 23.

His co-stars and actors Rupali Ganguly and Deven Bhojani, who shared a very close bond with the late actor, paid heartfelt tributes on their respective social media accounts.

They expressed pride as well as sorrow that their favourite ‘Kaka’ was not present to receive the honour himself.

Satish Shah’s Padma Shri was accepted on his behalf by his cousin, Arvind Mamania, during the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sharing a video related to the honour, Deven Bhojani wrote, ‘We’re so proud but miss you so much Satish ji. Wish you’re there to receive the accolade yourself!”

He added, “Our dear Shri Satish Shah was posthumously conferred the Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu. Honored for his four decades of exemplary contributions to Indian cinema, television, and theatre, the award was accepted on his behalf by his cousin, Arvind Mamania’”

Re-sharing the same post on her own social media account, Rupali Ganguly penned an emotional note that read, “’Wish he was there to receive it himself …… most deserving but a little late ….. Kaka ….”

Talking about Satish Shah, the actor is best remembered for his impeccable comic timing and iconic performances across television and cinema.

Satish Shah passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74. The actor was known for unforgettable roles in films such as ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, :

‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, and ‘Fanaa’, besides television classics like ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’ and ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’.

The actor essayed the role of a fun loving Indravadan Sarabhai in the iconic show, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

The funeral of Satish Shah, the entire cast and crew of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai from Rupali Ganguly, Sumit Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Devendra Bhojani, JD Majethia, Aatish Kapadia paid their final respects to the actor by singing the iconic title track of the show.