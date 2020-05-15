Spread the love



















Fifteen Dubai Returnees Test Positive for COVID-19 out of 16 Cases Reported in DK

Mangaluru: It is unfortunate to note that a few returnees from Dubai were unhappy with the facilities provided by the district administration when they landed at the Mangaluru International Airport for quarantine. It is also learnt that a few others did not co-operate with the health department officials when they had visited them for medical check-up.

On May 15, Fifteen of the returnees from Dubai have tested positive for COVID-19. The district administration had made all the necessary arrangements for the quarantine of Dubai returnees as they have signed an undertaking that they would follow all the guidelines of the Indian government back in Mangaluru. But as soon as they reached Mangaluru, a couple of them started complaining about the facilities even though it was a special flight.

An official who was present during the complete process after their arrival at the Mangaluru International Airport said that during this critical time, those who wanted to fly back home should have carried minimum baggage for their convenience as there were no porters assigned because of the COVID-19 threat.

On May 12, under Vande Bharat Mission, 176 passengers from Dubai landed at the Mangaluru International Airport. The health department collected the throat swab of all the passengers, and on May 15, 15 passengers who travelled to Mangaluru from Dubai have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of the 16 positive cases, 15 are from Dubai, 14 are residents of Dakshina Kannada and one from Uttar Kannada. The district administration has quarantined all the 15 Dubai returnees who are now under treatment.

Another 68-year-old woman from Suratkal has also tested positive for COVID-19. The woman was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and was admitted to a private hospital. Her throat swab sample was sent for test and found to be positive for COVID-19.

