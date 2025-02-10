Fifth Day of Novena in Anticipation of Relic Feast of St Anthony Celebrated at Milagres Shrine

Mangaluru: The St Anthony Shrine at Milagres Church in Mangaluru marked the fifth day of the novena preceding the annual relic feast of St Anthony of Padua on February 10, 2025.

The Eucharistic Mass was presided over by Rev. Fr Victor D’Mello, parish priest of Panir Church, along with Rev. Fr J.B. Crasta, Director of St Anthony Charitable Institutions in Jeppu, and Fr Gilbert D’Souza, Spiritual Director of the ashram.

Fr Victor delivered an inspiring sermon on the theme “Love the Needy, Journey as Pilgrims of Hope,” urging the faithful to embrace compassion, extend a helping hand to the less fortunate, and walk together in faith with hope as their guiding light.

Fr Victor emphasised that Jesus was always at the service of the needy. He further reminded the faithful that when Jesus becomes our eternal hope, reaching out to those in need transforms into an act of faith and a testament to the hope we carry in our journey.

Following the Mass, Fr Gilbert D’Souza led the novena, with special prayers for those working abroad. The Panir Church Choir members added a melodious dimension to the expressions of gratitude.

Active participation marked the third day of the ongoing novena, set to continue until February 15, 2025. The communal spirit was further heightened as attendees were treated to the sweet dish, Payasam.

The highlight of the upcoming festivities:

The main celebrant for the main festive Holy Mass on February 15, 2025, at 6 pm at Milagres Church Grounds will be Most Rev. Dr Duming Dias, Bishop of Karwar. The theme for the feast is “Walk in the Footsteps of St Anthony, Embrace the Journey as Pilgrims of Hope”.

On the Feast Day, February 15, Mass in Konkani is scheduled at 6 and 9.30 am at St Anthony Shram Jeppu. The anticipation builds for a day of spiritual significance and community celebration.

NOVENA: The novena is a preparatory event leading up to the relic feast of St Anthony of Padua.

Report & Photos: Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore



