Filing of nominations for 14 LS seats begins in K’taka



Bengaluru: The filing of nominations for 14 Lok Sabha seats, predominantly located in north Karnataka, began on Friday.

The last date for submission of nominations is April 19. The process of verification will be done on April 20, and April 22 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. These seats will go for polling in the second phase in the state on May 7.

The process of nomination, scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations has been completed for the 14 Lok Sabha Seats mostly located in south Karnataka where polling is scheduled for April 26.

Political heavyweights like former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar; Union Minister Pralhad Joshi; Radhakrishna Doddamani, son-in-law of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge; former CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra and others, are contesting in these 14 MP Seats.

BJP rebel candidate K.S. Eshwarappa announced that he will submit his nomination as an independent candidate on Friday from Shivamogga Seat.

Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani will also submit his nomination from the Kalaburagi Seat on Friday. Kharge, DyCM and State President D.K. Shivakumar will participate in the event.

The nominations would be filed for Bagalkot, Belagavi, Chikkodi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Bidar, Bellary, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Haveri and Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha Seats. Barring Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada Seats all seats are located in the north Karnataka region.