FINALLY! Potholes Filled Nanthoor Junction Gets an Extreme Makeover with Interlock Pavers

Mangaluru: Call it a BIG relief for the motorists, especially two-wheeler riders navigating on the NANTHOOR JUNCTION going from Kadri/KPT towards Bikarnakatte/Kulshekar, the concerned authorities have FINALLY come up with a solution to rectify the problems of Potholes reappearing again and again, by resurfacing the potholes area with INTERLOCK PAVERS- and it looks it is WORKING GOOD, unlike in the past when lose concrete/tar was used to fill the potholes, and would wear out within a few days.

In the past, Team Mangalorean had published quite a few articles highlighting the treacherous potholes near the Nanthoor Junction reappearing again and again, thereby putting the lives of motorists at risk, especially two-wheeler riders. This is not the FIRST time that the potholes at the turning point near Nanthoor Junction going towards Bikarnakatte-Kulshekar have REAPPEARED, and we have seen in the past, with the shabby and unscientific work done by the labourers of NHAI.

BEFORE ……

The labourers do patchwork using a loose concrete mix or jelly stones, and within a few days or a week, the potholes make their appearance again, thereby putting the motorists, and especially the two-wheeler riders in hardships. With so many out-of-town people visiting Mangaluru, and Nanthoor junction being one of the prominent entries to the City, and we have been seeing these treacherous potholes, is nothing but misery and shame on this Smart City.

AT PRESENT …..

However, at last, some NHAI engineers or our local administration/MCC officials with GOOD BRAINS have come up with a scientific solution in order to fix the potholes, so that they won’t reappear soon, as they did earlier. Thank You all! As the vehicles towards Bengaluru move slowly to negotiate craters and potholes, traffic through the junction on NH 66 and Kadri Road gets affected, said a traffic police constable posted at the spot. And this happens year after year when the monsoon starts and the workers do a shabby job by throwing some loose stuff in a hole and just hoping the traffic driving over it will fix it. It will not serve the purpose.

But now the supervisor of T R Infra Project who did the work here said that they had used the interlock pavers at the potholes filled spots in Kulur, Panambur, Baikampady, and other places, and they have shown good results with no problems whatsoever. “And we are positive that by using interlock pavers here at the Nanthoor Junction, we could see good results also, even though lots of heavy trucks ply on this route” he said. I hope so! And all you motorists, be happy that at least driving or riding on this resurfaced Nanthoor Junction is not bumpy akin to a ride on a camel’s back, just a smooth journey as for now.



