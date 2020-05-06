Spread the love



















Find out Origin of COVID-19 Infection at First Neuro hospital – Kota Srinivas Poojary

Mangaluru: “Today 3 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dakshina Kannada district, and all the 3 cases are related to the First Neuro hospital. Find out the origin of COVID-19 in First Neuro hospital and submit a report to the government”, ordered the District Minister In-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary during an emergency meeting held at the DC office on May 6.

During the meeting, Kota Srinivas Poojary asked the Deputy Commissioner and the District health officer to form a medical expert team to find out the origin of the infection at the First Neuro hospital. The COVID-19 positive cases are increasing in the district, and people are suspicious about the spread of the virus. The expert Medical team should investigate the origin of the COVID-19 infection in the First Neuro hospital and submit a report to the government.”

Responding to the minister, DHO Ramachandra Bayari said that the information about those who had contacted the patients admitted at the First Neuro hospital is collected and further investigation is in progress. DHO Ramachandra informed that due to the number of samples coming to the lab for testing, there is a delay in getting the reports. The examination of throat swab samples in the lab is done 24X7 at the COVID hospital.