FIR against MLA Vedavyas Kamath: Karnataka BJP slams Cong govt for police highhandedness

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP raised the issue of the FIR filed against BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, criticising the Congress-led government for police highhandedness.

A conflict at a religious event at Sri Krishna Bhajana Mandir in Mangaluru on Monday escalated into an alleged political and physical altercation leading to FIRs against both groups, including one that names BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath. The complainant in the case alleged that MLA Vedavyas Kamath instructed his supporters to break his hands and legs.

Senior BJP MLA Arvind Bellad brought up the matter during zero hour, stating that despite no wrongdoing on Kamath’s part, an FIR was registered against him based on a complaint by a Congress worker. Bellad demanded that the government clarify its motive behind the move.

Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, accused the government of running a “goonda raj” and asserted that filing FIRs without evidence was unacceptable. BJP General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar questioned how legislators could perform their duties if FIRs were filed in such a manner.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath maintained that he had not provoked or engaged in any assault. “Do the police have any video recordings or CCTV footage as evidence to prove my wrongdoing? If the charges against me are proven, I will walk out of the session,” he challenged.

Responding to the development, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that FIRs are not filed without reason. However, if an FIR was lodged without valid grounds, it would be a mistake on the part of the police. “I will gather all details of the case by tomorrow and provide answers regarding this matter,” Parameshwara assured.

Meanwhile, the BJP Mangaluru city South Mandal staged a protest in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru condemning the filing of FIR against him. BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, who led the protest slammed the Congress government for targeting elected representatives.

When the Congress MLC Ivas D’Souza threatened that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot would face a Bangaldesh-like fate for consenting prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah, the police sought a legal opinion for taking action. However, when anti-social elements filed a complaint against MLA Kamath, they registered it immediately without seeking any clarification, MP Brijesh charged.