FIR registered against Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for ‘insulting women and promoting religious enmity’

Mandya: An FIR has been registered against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat at Srirangapatna town police station in Mandya district for his reported utterances aimed at insulting women and promoting religious enmity.

According to a complaint lodged by Najma Nazeer, a social worker, Mr Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, while addressing a gathering at Sankeertana Yatra organised by Hindu Jagrana Vedike as part of the Hanuma Jayanti in Srirangapatna on December 24, had allegedly targeted Muslim women and promoted religious hatred against Muslims.

With his utterances, Bhat had allegedly insulted women and obscenely spoken about them in a public place. Further, Bhat had spoken in a manner that would promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims, leading to disturbance of peace in society, the complainant said.

Based on the complaint, the Srirangapatna Town police station has registered an FIR and booked Mr Bhat under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including section 294 dealing with uttering obscene words in public places, section 509 dealing with words or gestures that intrude into the privacy of women, besides section 153A dealing with the promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, section and section 298 dealing with deliberate hurting of religious feelings among others.

The Sankeertana Yatra organised by Hindu Jagarana Vedike at Srirangapatna in Mandya was held under tight security on December 24.