FIR registered against K’taka BJP IT Cell on Pahalgam attack remarks

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police registered an FIR against the state BJP IT Cell on Thursday over a social media post suggesting that whenever the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is abroad, terror attacks occur in Kashmir.

The complaint was filed by C.M. Dhananjaya, President of the Legal and Human Rights Cell of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). The FIR was registered at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru.

The BJP IT Cell’s post stated, “Every time Rahul Gandhi leaves the country, something sinister unfolds back home.” The post, which included a photograph of Rahul Gandhi, was shared in the context of the recent Pahalgam attack.

The complaint alleges that the post has the potential to disturb societal peace and incite hatred among communities. It also claims that the statement was intended to defame Rahul Gandhi and is based on false information.

The complainant has requested that action be taken against the Chief of the BJP Karnataka IT Cell and others responsible for the post.

Commenting on the development, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated on Thursday in Male Mahadeshwara Hill, Chamarajanagar district, “We don’t like using national security issues for political purposes. Some are trying to politicise it. Everything must proceed according to the law of this land. For us, the unity of the country is most important.”

When asked about an FIR registered in response to the BJP IT Cell’s allegation that terrorist attacks occur whenever Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, he said, “In such sensitive situations, we must support the Central government. Peace in the country is the priority.”

On the issue of narratives emerging that the Muslim community in the country is against Hindus, he said, “We must protect peace. No one should politicise these issues. What matters most is the protection of all Indians.”



