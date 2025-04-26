‘First responder’ India expresses solidarity as Nepal marks 10th anniversary of devastating earthquake

Kathmandu: As Nepal observed the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake on Friday, India recalled with a sense of solidarity New Delhi’s prompt assistance towards rescue, relief, and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath, reflecting the deep-rooted and enduring ties between the two nations.

“We solemnly remember the lives lost and the resilience of the Nepali people,” the Embassy of India in Nepal stated.

Meanwhile, in Kathmandu, many people, including top officials and diplomats, gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake. The 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Nepal on April 25, 2015 killed nearly 9,000 people and injured over 22,000.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh, and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak were among others who attended the special memorial event held at Sundhara in the capital.

The programme on Friday was held under the theme ‘Let’s build safe infrastructure, let’s stay safe from earthquakes’.

India has been the first international responder to Nepal for its humanitarian initiatives in times of natural disasters. The Indian Government carried out one of its largest overseas disaster relief operations, ‘Operation Maitri’, in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Nepal in April, 2015.

Indian rescue and relief assistance reached Nepal within six hours of the earthquake. Indian military aircrafts, helicopters, commercial flights, cargo trucks and trains carried relief material and rescue teams to Nepal.

Additionally 16 Units of the National Disaster Response Force worked in coordination with Nepalese security agencies to help rescue victims and clear debris. Relief and rescue material supplied by India included food and water, medicines, medical aid teams, mobile field hospitals, blankets, tents, tarpaulins, engineering task forces and equipment, oxygen regenerators and cylinders, and other essential commodities and equipment.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the government also announced a post-earthquake reconstruction package of US$ 1 billion (which comprises US $ 250 million grant and US $ 750 million concessional Line of Credit) during the International Conference on Nepal’s Reconstruction held in Kathmandu on 25 June 2015. The reconstruction of 50,000 houses was completed in November 2021, 44 schools, and 18 health facilities were handed over to the Government of Nepal.