‘Fit India Sunday on Cycle’ gradually taking shape of festival: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: The ‘Fit India Sunday on Cycle’ initiative is gaining momentum as it encourages people to embrace fitness and adopt a healthier lifestyle. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday remarked that the initiative is gradually taking shape of a festival.

The program emphasises the importance of physical well-being, highlighting that a healthy body is key to achieving success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya are actively championing the ‘Fit India’ movement, aiming to create a culture of fitness and well-being across the nation.

Union Sports Minister shared his thoughts on the growing success of the cycling event: “The ‘Fit India Sunday on Cycle’ is gradually taking the shape of a festival, with cycling events happening across the country with different themes each Sunday. Today, I am happy to see doctors from Delhi, and from all over the country, cycling on Sundays and spreading their message. To fight obesity, we must keep our diet in check. A disciplined diet will ensure a healthier India and a stronger fight for obesity.”

The initiative has resonated with many, including cyclists and athletes who see it as an important step towards creating awareness and promoting fitness.

Mahesh Kumar, a cyclist, emphasised the importance of fitness, saying, “Fitness is essential for everyone, as emphasised in our Vedas. A fit individual is a successful one, leading to a stronger nation. The Sports Minister and PM Modi are actively promoting the ‘Fit India’ movement. This large-scale initiative aims to inspire youth and children for a healthier future.”

Athletes are also lending their support to the campaign. Paralympic athlete and bronze medalist shooter Rubina Francis praised the event, stating, “As an athlete, I know that the ‘Fit India Sunday on Cycle’ campaign is very beneficial for the young generation. People from various fields have come together for this cause, and I am here to support them. This government initiative is a great way to raise awareness among future generations and motivate them towards fitness.”

The ‘Fit India Sunday on Cycle’ program is a testament to the growing importance of fitness in India, aiming to inspire citizens of all ages to incorporate healthy habits into their daily lives.