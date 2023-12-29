Five arrested for raping girl for over year in Kolar



Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have arrested five persons on Friday in connection with trapping a minor girl and raping her for over one year in Kolar district of the state.

Police said that the incident took place in KGF taluk near Kolar. The accused all from the same village had trapped and lured the girl and committed rape on her.

The incident came to light when the parents took her for a health check-up where the doctors said that the victim is pregnant.

Police said that upon inquiries the victim opened up about the crime.

Police said that the victim is being treated at the KGF hospital.

The mother of the girl has lodged a complaint and the police have registered a case under the provision of Pocso Act.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.



