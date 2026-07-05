Five cattle thieves arrested after police encounter in UP’s Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: Five people were arrested for allegedly attempting to steal buffaloes in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Apart from those arrested, one accused is absconding, while another is undergoing treatment after sustaining injuries in retaliatory firing by the police.

Speaking to reporters, Circle Officer Deepak Kumar of Sikandrabad said: “On July 4, Gulaothi Police Station received information from an informer that some cattle thieves were planning to load buffaloes into a vehicle near the cattle market. Acting on the tip-off, the local police and SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team, which was already patrolling the area, reached the spot.”

“Seeing themselves surrounded, the suspects opened fire at the police. In retaliatory action, one accused sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. Apart from him, five other persons were arrested, while another accused managed to escape after opening fire. A search operation is underway to apprehend him. The injured accused was shifted to a primary health centre, where he is undergoing treatment,” he said.

According to the police official, the primary interrogation has revealed that the arrested accused have a criminal record. “Previously, two other cases of cattle theft had been registered against them in different police stations. They have been indulging in such activities in other districts as well,” Deepak Kumar said.

He further said that more than a dozen cattle theft cases have been lodged against the injured accused.

The police have recovered an illegal firearm, a live cartridge, a pickup van and two buffaloes from the accused. Further investigation in the case is underway.

In a similar case, a fierce encounter had broken out between the police and a gang of notorious cattle thieves in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district in May, officials said.

Police officials said a substantial amount of cash, along with illegal firearms and ammunition, was recovered from the accused after the encounter.

According to police, personnel from the Jait Police Station were carrying out checking operations on suspicious vehicles and individuals linked to cattle smuggling in the area when they came across a suspected gang of cattle thieves.

Officials said that after noticing the police team, the accused initially attempted to flee from the spot. However, when they realised that they had been surrounded, they allegedly opened fire directly at the police personnel. The police team then retaliated in self-defence, leading to an exchange of gunfire during which three accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and fell to the ground, officials said.