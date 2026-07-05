Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Third Day Results

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, organised by the Dakshina Kannada District Table Tennis Association, continued with exciting contests on the third day, producing close finishes, determined comebacks, and impressive displays across the age-group categories.

In the U-15 Boys’ Singles, Shriram Kiran emerged champion after a strong performance in the final, defeating Siddhanth M 12-10, 11-7, 11-4. Shriram had earlier booked his place in the title clash with a hard-fought semifinal victory over Sathwik M, coming back from two games down to win 7-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8. Siddhanth, meanwhile, advanced to the final with a commanding semifinal win over Mohith Deepak Belavadi, prevailing 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.

The U-15 Girls’ Singles title went to Irene Anna Subhash, who defeated Mihika Udupa 13-11, 11-9, 11-6 in the final. Irene’s route to the championship included a tense semifinal against Krisha P. Karkera, which she won 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 10-12, 11-8. Mihika reached the final after a straight-games semifinal victory over Vibha Tavakari, winning 11-7, 11-8, 11-6.

In the U-17 Boys’ Singles, Gaurav Gowda secured the crown with a straight-games win over Tamoghna Mundargi in the final, scoring 11-8, 11-7, 11-6. Gaurav had earlier overcome Shubham Trivedi in the semifinal, winning 5-11, 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5. Tamoghna earned his place in the title match after a five-game battle against Aarnav Naveen, prevailing 11-8, 11-13, 7-11, 11-7, 11-5.

The third day of the tournament highlighted the growing depth of young table tennis talent in