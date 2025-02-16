Five held in Gurugram for theft

Gurugram: A Crime Branch team of the Gurugram police has arrested five thieves from different areas of the city, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Sajid, Zaheer Abbas, and Zakir, all residents of Gurugram’s Kiranki village; Rakesh Kumar of Bihar’s Khagaria; and Deepak, a resident of Haryana’s Palwal.

Police said that the Sohna Crime Branch arrested the accused Sajid, Zaheer Abbas, and Zakir from Sohna-Palwal Road, Gurugram, in connection with a case of theft of an inverter and a battery from the area of Sadar ​​police station at Sohna.

Similarly, the Crime Branch of Gurugram’s Sector-43 arrested the accused Rakesh from Laser Valley Ground in Sector-29 in the case of theft of a mobile phone from the area of Sushant Lok police station and the Farukhnagar Crime Branch arrested Deepak from Todapur village in the case of theft of jewellery from the area of Pataudi police station.

During questioning, accused Rakesh Kumar revealed that he has also committed one other incident of theft in Gurugram.

From the observation of the criminal records of the accused, it was found that accused Sajid has already been booked in a case in Gurugram for theft and accused Deepak has three cases registered in Palwal for theft.

Police teams have recovered an inverter, a battery, two mobile phones, and cash from the possession of the accused.

Apart from this, the Gurugram police have also arrested two accused on robbery charges and recovered 14 boxes of metal sheets worth Rs 18 lakh and a truck from their possession.

According to the police, they received a complaint on February 2, at the Sector-7 IMT Manesar police station, Gurugram, in which the complainant told the police that on the intervening night of February 11 and 12, he came to Sector-3 IMT Manesar with 13 tonnes of metal sheets in his truck, where he parked his truck near Satyam Auto Company to drink water.

During this, a man had tried to flee along with his goods truck and when he tried to stop him, some other accused came to the spot and took him hostage and put him in the truck.

Those people threw him on the road and robbed his truck along with the goods.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Sector-7 IMT Manesar police station.

During questioning, the crime branch in Farukhnagar arrested two accused from Bypass Road on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Tarun and Kulwinder Singh, natives of Punjab.

During police questioning, the accused revealed that they had committed two incidents of theft and snatching in Punjab and one other incident of robbery in Gurugram.

The police records disclosed that Tarun has two cases registered against him in Jhajjar under various sections, including murder and theft, two cases in Gurugram concerning theft and robbery, and two cases in Faridabad.

The police team has also recovered 14 boxes of metal sheets worth Rs 18 lakh and a truck from the possession of the accused, police said.