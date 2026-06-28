Five injured after car hits pedestrians in London

London: Five people were injured after a car rammed into multiple pedestrians in west London, with a man having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT) on Saturday in Ealing Broadway. Two people were treated at the scene, while three others were taken to a hospital, according to the Metropolitan Police. None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening, Xinhua news agency reported.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene but was intercepted shortly afterward in nearby Grange Park. Its driver, a 34-year-old Somalia-born British man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and attempted murder.

Police said counter-terrorism officers had been consulted during the initial inquiries because of the nature of the incident. Investigators are keeping an open mind regarding the motive, but the case is not being treated as terrorism.

The London Ambulance Service said it sent multiple ambulance crews, paramedics and other emergency personnel to the scene, while London’s Air Ambulance was also deployed.

Road closures remained in place as police continued their investigation into the incident.

Counter Terrorism Policing London carried out the initial inquiries, but authorities said the case is not being treated as terrorism.

The Metropolitan Police said a Somalia-born British man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and attempted murder. According to the force, he was detained in nearby Grange Park “a short time later.”

Police said none of the injuries sustained in the incident were life-threatening or life-changing. While two people were taken to hospital for treatment, two others were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalisation.

Videos circulating on social media, which purportedly show the incident, appear to capture bystanders running alongside a white car, kicking the vehicle and attempting to open the driver’s-side door before the car accelerated away. The authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.