Master Plan for Kollur Development: Deputy CM Dr G. Parameshwar

Kundapur: Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dr G. Parameshwar, accompanied by his wife, visited the Sri Mookambika Temple at Kollur on Sunday morning and offered special prayers. He also participated in the Chandika Homa ritual.

Following the puja, the temple administration honoured the Deputy Chief Minister by presenting him with the Goddess’ prasadam and a memento.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Parameshwar said that the government has prepared a master plan to provide better facilities for devotees visiting the Kollur temple. The plan includes improving darshan arrangements, parking facilities, accommodation, and other basic amenities. He said the government intends to implement the project in the near future.

He further stated that instructions have been issued to the Commissioner of the Muzrai Department to clear all encroachments on lands belonging to temples under the department. Similar directions have also been given to the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts, and appropriate action will be taken to remove such encroachments.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, former Byndoor MLA K. Gopal Poojary, Temple Management Committee President Babu Shetty Taggarse, Executive Officer Prashanth Kumar Shetty, Management Committee members Abhilash P.V., Surendra Shetty, Raghuram Devadiga, Sudha K., Dhanakshi Poojary, Congress leader Hariprasad Rai, and several party leaders were present on the occasion.