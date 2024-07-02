Five killed as residential building collapses in Egypt

Cairo: Five people were killed in the collapse of a residential building in Egypt’s southern governorate of Assiut, news website Ahram Online reported.

The bodies of the victims have been recovered from beneath the rubble, and six individuals have been rescued from the collapsed building, the report quoted Assiut Governor Essam Saad as saying on Monday.

Saad said an emergency engineering committee had been formed to inspect the collapsed houses and neighbouring ones and evacuate those affected, while civil protection forces were continuing their efforts to search for missing people under the rubble, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Governor added that a relief team was directed to provide urgent assistance to the injured, the families of the deceased, and those affected by the incident.