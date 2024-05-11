Five killed in multi-vehicle collision in West Bengal



Kolkata: At least five people were killed and six others severely injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the state-highway in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said that the truck carrying stone chips first hit a motorcycle leading to the death of its rider, Purulia SP Avijit Banerjee said.

As the local people started rushing towards the truck to catch hold of the driver, the latter attempted to escape from the scene and in that process, first hit a three-wheeler carrying passengers and then some passersby. Later, he escaped from the scene, police said quoting eyewitnesses.

The truck driver was arrested and his vehicle was seized, the police added.

The local people blocked the state highway, disrupting traffic. They also claimed that accidents are frequent in the area because of inadequate traffic management.

Later, the cops from the local police station persuaded the local people to lift their agitations.