Five killed in road accident in MP
Bhopal: At least five persons, including two Army jawans, were killed in an accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Monday.
Several others were injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred when the tyre of an Army truck burst, after which the vehicle hit a passenger bus on the National Highway (NH-46) in Rajgarh district.
Eyewitness called the police immediately and a rescue operation was carried out.
Heavy police personnel were deployed and traffic on NH-46 was halted for several hours.
