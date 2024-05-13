Five killed in road accident in MP



Bhopal: At least five persons, including two Army jawans, were killed in an accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Monday.

Several others were injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred when the tyre of an Army truck burst, after which the vehicle hit a passenger bus on the National Highway (NH-46) in Rajgarh district.

Eyewitness called the police immediately and a rescue operation was carried out.

Heavy police personnel were deployed and traffic on NH-46 was halted for several hours.