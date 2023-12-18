‘Flames’ returns with Season 4, to follow events in final year of college of its characters

Mumbai: The streaming comedy-drama series ‘Flames’ is set to return with its 4th season. It will pick the narrative from where it was left off in the 3rd season of the show.

The new season of the series will see Tanya Maniktala, Ritvik Sahore, Sunakshi Grover, Shivam Kakar, and Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish reprising their characters.

The coming-of-age comedy drama follows Rajat, Ishita, Pandu, and Anusha in their final year of schooling, as they struggle to balance their lives, while juggling ‘paddhaayi’, ‘pyaar’, and their families’ expectations.

Divyanshu Malhotra, director of the show, said that shaping the character in the 4th season felt like a personal journey to him.

He said: “Much like millions across the globe, I was already a fan of the series before I was roped in to direct the third season of ‘Flames’. Shaping the stories of the characters felt more like a personal journey for me, with every moment in their lives turning back the clock and transporting everyone to similar memories of their lives.

“I am confident that the audience who have followed the adolescent years of Rajat, Ishita, Anusha, and Pandu over the previous three seasons would be surprised by the direction their lives take in the latest season.”

The new season of the show will drop on Prime Video on December 21.