Flood alert for three rivers in Thiruvananthapuram after heavy rain



Thiruvananthapuram: With heavy rain lashing Thiruvananthapuram district since October 14 night, the Central Water Commission has issued a flood warning for three rivers in the state capital.

The flood alert has been issued for the Karamana, Neyyar and Vamanapuram rivers in the district.

At least 572 people have been housed in 17 relief camps across the district.

The weather department has also asked people staying close to the river banks to be on alert as heavy rain has been predicted for the next five days in Kerala.

Kerala Revenue minister K. Rajan has asked people of Thiruvananthapuram to stay vigilant as heavy downpour is expected to continue in the next five days.

Water entered several houses in the district and many areas in the city were inundated.