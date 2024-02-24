FM College of Allied Health Sciences Holds Student Council Investiture Ceremony 2024

Mangaluru: The Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS) hosted its Investiture Ceremony for the Student Council on 24 February, for the academic year 2024-25 at the Muller Mini on the 1st floor of the Father Muller Convention Centre, was a momentous occasion for the management, staff, and students of FMCOAHS.

The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome by Getciya Alice Rani Former General Secretary of the student council setting the tone for the event.

The Administrator of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) Fr Ajith B Menezes, then announced the names of the members of the new student council. This was followed by Dr Hilda Dsouza Principal FMCOAHS, administering the oath to the newly elected council members.

Chief guest Prof Vijaya Parameshwari, Principal of A J Institute of Hospital Management, delivered an inspiring address, highlighting the importance of struggle in building character. She emphasized the position and responsibilities of the student council, urging them to represent their peers and collaborate with the faculty, staff, and management. Prof Parameshwari stressed the values of teamwork, empathy, open communication, unity in diversity, and the importance of using opportunities wisely while being accountable.

Former Council President Joicy Devina Monterio, shared her experiences, reflecting on the highlights of her tenure, and offering valuable insights to the new council members. The newly elected President of the Student Council Princeton D’Silva, also spoke, expressing his gratitude and outlining his vision for the upcoming term.

Director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), delivered a profound presidential address, emphasizing the need for focus and a clear vision. Fr Coelho urged the student leaders to be bridges between students and faculty, encouraging them to not be discouraged and to be leaders who sow seeds of positivity and inclusivity in the community.

The ceremony concluded with Ms Jessica Serrao, the newly appointed General Secretary, delivering the vote of thanks. Valerie Lobo and Danica compered the programme.

STUDENT COUNCIL 2024 OFFICE BEARERS

President: Princeton D’Silva

General Secretary: Jessica Jerald Serrao

Sports Committee Representatives: Roopesh Prabhu & Clayton Angelo D’Cunha

Cultural Committee & Fine Arts Representatives: S Sushmitha & Saishree Hulaswar

Magazine Committee Representative: Aysha Zaifa

Media Committee Representative: Shaun Solomon

PG Representative: Manisha Ullal

UG Representative: M Sohan V Rao

The Institutional Anthem was sung after the council oath taking and the Indian National Anthem was sung with pride after the vote of thanks.

Overall, the Investiture Ceremony was a resounding success, highlighting the spirit of leadership, unity, and excellence that defines FMCOAHS. The new student council is poised to lead by example, embodying the values instilled by their alma mater.

FMCOAHS, established in 2020, offers 11 undergraduate and 4 postgraduate courses. The Investiture Ceremony not only marked the induction of the new student council but also served as a reminder of the values of leadership, unity, and service that FMCI instils in its students