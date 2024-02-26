FM Sitharaman, Jaishankar’s candidature in LS polls almost certain: Pralhad Joshi



Bengaluru: Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that it is almost certain that Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi said, both the union ministers are surely contesting the Lok Sabha elections. However, it is yet to be decided from where and which constituency they will contest.

He said that Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman may contest from Karnataka or from other states as well.

FM Sitharaman is presently a member of Rajya Sabha elected from Karnataka. Jaishankar is Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

When asked about the road block over allocation of Mandya seat between allies BJP and JD (S), Joshi said that the issue will be sorted out soon.

“The national leaders will resolve it. Surfacing of problems is a natural phenomenon in a big party with lakhs of leaders and party workers. It is going to be resolved,” Joshi said.

Mandya’s sitting MP Sumalatha, who was elected as an independent candidate, is adamant on contesting from Mandya this time as well, whereas Kumaraswamy wants to field a candidate from JD (S).

Mandya is considered a strong fortress of JD (S) and the party also derives its core-strength from the region known as Vokkaliga heartland.



