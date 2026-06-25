FM Sitharaman to launch heritage book in TN, inaugurate restored lighthouse in Puducherry

Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began a two-day official visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday, with a packed schedule that includes educational, heritage conservation and public outreach programmes.

FM Sitharaman arrived in Chennai from New Delhi on Wednesday evening and was received at the airport by BJP leaders and party workers.

The first major event of her visit on Thursday is the release of the book ‘Daughters of Kanchi – The SSKV Story’ at the SSKV College of Arts and Science for Women in Kanchipuram.

The publication chronicles the history and contributions of the institution, highlighting its role in promoting women’s education and empowerment in the region.

Apart from the book launch, Sitharaman is expected to interact with students, academicians and members of the local community as part of educational and public outreach initiatives in Kanchipuram district.

Kanchipuram holds special significance for the Finance Minister, who has repeatedly used the national spotlight to showcase the region’s famed handloom heritage.

During her recent Union Budget presentation, she drew widespread attention by wearing a handwoven deep magenta-maroon Kanjeevaram silk saree featuring intricate gold zari work, a gesture widely seen as a tribute to the traditional weaving community of the temple town.

Later in the day, Sitharaman will travel to Puducherry, where she is scheduled to inaugurate the renovated historic lighthouse at the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate campus at 5.30 p.m.

The restoration project is aimed at preserving an important colonial-era landmark while enhancing its heritage value.

On Friday, the Finance Minister will inaugurate the restored 400-year-old Muzhiankulam at a government middle school in Puducherry.

The project forms part of a broader initiative to conserve heritage structures while improving community infrastructure and public spaces.

The two-day visit reflects the Centre’s continued emphasis on educational development, cultural preservation and public engagement through locally significant projects in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.