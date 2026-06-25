K’taka BJP flags Rs 225 crore Gruha Lakshmi ‘scam’, calls it ‘state-sponsored cybercrime’

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Thursday alleged that a massive fraud amounting to Rs 225 crore has taken place under the state’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme, terming it a case of “state-sponsored cybercrime”, and demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and central cybercrime agencies.

In a statement issued, Ashoka claimed that details emerging from the alleged scam indicate systematic manipulation of beneficiary data and financial transactions. He criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for maintaining silence on the issue and alleged that the fraud could not be dismissed as a mere technical lapse by government officials.

According to Ashoka, the alleged irregularities came to light through a “data dump” analysis of departmental records rather than through routine audits. He claimed that software algorithms had been manipulated to facilitate the transfer of funds to accounts belonging to deceased beneficiaries and, in some cases, to the same bank accounts repeatedly.

The BJP leader further alleged that certain beneficiary accounts were repeatedly changed over two years, with some accounts being reactivated after several months and others receiving payments intermittently. He claimed that such patterns indicated a systematic operation involving digital manipulation and possible money laundering.

Ashoka also alleged that while records relating to 2.11 lakh deceased beneficiaries had been identified, digital data concerning another 77,376 deceased beneficiaries had not been made available by the department. He questioned whether efforts were being made to alter or delete cyber logs related to these accounts and sought an explanation from the government.

Accusing senior officials and political leaders of being complicit in the alleged fraud, Ashoka said the matter involved serious cybercrime concerns and required an independent investigation. He called for a probe to determine the IP addresses from which the alleged data manipulation was carried out and to identify the network through which funds were allegedly diverted.

Demanding immediate intervention by central investigative agencies, Ashoka said the alleged Gruha Lakshmi scam should be handed over to the CBI and specialised cybercrime authorities for a comprehensive investigation.

The Karnataka government has not yet responded to the latest allegations.

Further, R. Ashoka has criticised the Karnataka government over the condition of hostels run for students from backward classes and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, alleging that while crores of rupees are being spent on renovating the Kumarakrupa Guest House in Bengaluru, basic facilities in government hostels remain neglected.

It can be noted that Chief Minister Shivakumar is renovating the 160-year-old Kumara Krupa guest house to transform it into his official residence-cum-office.

Ashoka questioned the government’s priorities, asking whether there was money available for luxury renovations and amenities at Kumara Krupa guest house but not for the maintenance of hostels housing students from economically weaker sections.

He alleged that students in many hostels were being forced to live without adequate infrastructure and basic amenities. According to him, the situation has worsened due to the absence of a full-time minister for the Social Welfare Department and the lack of attention from district in-charge ministers.

Ashoka urged CM Shivakumar to personally visit government hostels across the state and assess their condition.