FMCOAHS Celebrates Teacher’s Day with Innovation-Focused Competitions for PG Students

Mangalore: Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), in association with the Karnataka Allied Healthcare Professionals Association (KAHPA), hosted a series of competitions for postgraduate students in Allied Health Sciences (AHS) and Physiotherapy on 3rd September 2024. The event, held under the theme “Innovative Ideas That Can Revolutionize Healthcare,” coincided with the celebration of Teacher’s Day and the valedictory programme, which took place at 2:30 PM in the Decennial Memorial Hall.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Dr. Hilda D’Souza, Principal of FMCOAHS. Dr. Rajesh Shenoy, President of KAHPA, provided an overview of KAHPA and offered insights on the day’s events. The highlight of the day was the distribution of prizes to the winners of various competitions. The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. U.T Ifthikar Fareed, Chairman of the Karnataka State Allied and Healthcare Council, presented the awards:

– *Category 1: Innovative Teaching Techniques*

Winner: Ms. Prajna from NITTE Deemed to be University, Specialty in MIT

Prize Sponsored by Yenepoya University

– *Category 2: Research Paper Presentation*

Winner: Ms. Navya M. from Mangala Institute of AHS, Specialty in RDT

Prize Sponsored by St. Ann’s Group of Institutions

– *Category 3: Case Study*

Winner: Ms. Rajeshwari Nejikar from KAPMIAHS, Specialty in Clinical Psychology

Prize Sponsored by Athena Group of Institutions

– *Category 4: Simulation-Based Learning*

Winner: Mr. Yelluru Heri Prabhas from NITTE Deemed to be University, Specialty in MIT

Prize Sponsored by Moodalakatte Group of Institutions

Following the award distribution, mementoes were presented to the judges of the competitions by Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes Administrator of FMCOAHS and FMCOP. The esteemed panel of judges included Dr. Vishwas, Professor of Microbiology at KMC College of AHS; Ms. Seema, Principal and HOD of Biochemistry at Shridevi Institute of AHS; Ms. Vijaya Keshv Bhat, Professor of Hospital Administration at AJ Institutes of AHS; Dr. Praveen John, Associate Professor of Radiology at AJ Institutes of AHS; and Dr. Deepa, Professor and HOD of Clinical Psychology at AJ Institutes of AHS.

A special felicitation ceremony was held in honor of Dr. Arun Kumar K., Associate Professor of the Department of Biochemistry, who has served as a dedicated teacher for over 30 years. Mrs. Sharon Raju, Assistant Professor in the Department of Microbiology, introduced Dr. Arun Kumar, who expressed his gratitude and spoke passionately about the teaching profession and the impact of one’s environment on personal and professional growth.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. U.T Ifthikar Fareed, addressed the gathering, highlighting the newly formed Karnataka State Allied and Healthcare Council. He shared that this was his first AHS event as Chairman and elaborated on the council’s ongoing efforts to streamline processes for AHS courses. He also mentioned the introduction of a PAN India registration number for AHS students, which will add value to their qualifications and allow them to practice with pride both within and outside India.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, delivered the presidential address, expressing his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of all involved, congratulating the winners, and extending his admiration for Dr. Arun Kumar’s contributions to the teaching profession.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mrs. Shripriya Rao, Principal of MV Shetty College of Allied Health Sciences. The National Anthem was followed by an interactive Q&A session with Prof. Dr. U.T. Ifthikar Fareed and Dr. Rajesh Shenoy. Mrs. Claudia Johnny Asst. Prof. of Biochemistry FMCOAHS was the emcee for the event. The event ended on a positive note with tea and snacks for all attendees, including students and staff from various colleges.



