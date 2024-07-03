FMMC and RGUHS hold ‘HELINET’ Training for Librarians and Faculty of Health Science Institutions in Mangalore

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bangalore organized HELINET training for the Librarians and Faculty of Health Science Institutions in the Mangalore region on 3rd July 2024 in the Decennial Memorial Hall, 2nd floor Knowledge Centre.

More than 200 delegates from the Mangalore region attended this training session. The session began with a prayer song followed by the dignitaries being escorted to the dais by Dr John J.S. Martis, Professor of General Surgery, and Chairperson of the Central Library Committee. The dignitaries present included Sri Amarnath B.R., Assistant Registrar RGUHS, and Sri Keshava Reddy H., Section Officer, RGUHS. In addition, the dignitaries included Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Rev. Father Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College, Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, Father Muller Medical College, Dr John J.S. Martis, Chairperson of the Central Library Committee and Dr Janet Dotty Lobo, the Chief Librarian and Secretary of the Central Library Committee.

Dr Janet provided a brief introduction to the HELINET consortium and welcomed the gathering. The lamp lighting was followed by Sri Amarnath addressing the gathering and the Director giving the Presidential address. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr John J.S. Martis. Dr Manjeshwar Sahana Kamath, Associate Professor, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy was the MC of the program. The formal program came to an end with the National anthem. The dignitaries and delegates gathered for a photo session followed by a tea break.

The presentations started at 11 am with a presenter from Informatics starting off the session followed by Mc Graw Hill, Pro-Quest, Up To Date, Elsevier, EBSCO, and Jaypee publishers. The training came to an end at 5 pm. The delegates attending the training were actively involved and made the most out of this intensive one-day HELINET training session.