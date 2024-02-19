FMMC Department of Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy to Host Pigmentary Camp on Feb 29

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College’s Department of Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy is pleased to announce the observance of a “Pigmentary Camp” on 29th February and 1st March 2024, at the Skin OPD.

The camp aims to provide specialized care and support to patients suffering from pigmentary disorders.

As part of this camp, the department will be providing the following facilities to the camp patients:

– Free dermoscopic evaluation for all patients

– Procedures such as chemical peel at concessional rates (50% off)

– Blood investigations including Hb & TSH at concessional rates (50% off)

– Free medicines for deserving patients, which will be arranged by the department

The camp is an initiative by the department to reach out to those in need and provide them with the necessary care and treatment. We encourage all those suffering from pigmentary disorders to avail themselves of these services and benefit from the expertise of our dedicated team of dermatologists.