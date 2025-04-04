FMMC, FMCOAHS, FMCOP Graduates shine bright at FMCI Graduation day

Mangalore: The 21st Graduation Ceremony of the prestigious institutions under Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) – Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), and Father Muller College of Physiotherapy (FMCOP) – was held with grandeur and reverence on Friday, 4th April 2025 at the Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady, Mangaluru.

The event marked the culmination of years of dedication and academic pursuit by the graduating students across various health science disciplines.

The academic procession of the graduands, faculty, and dignitaries was held at 3:30 PM, setting a ceremonial tone to the occasion. A floral tribute was offered at the statue of the venerable founder, Fr Augustus Muller, honoring his legacy and vision.

A prayerful invocation was rendered by students of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, invoking divine blessings for the graduates and the gathering.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, warmly welcomed the Chief Guests, dignitaries, faculty, students, and parents. He acknowledged the collective efforts of the faculty in shaping competent healthcare professionals and emphasized the values of service, integrity, and compassion. He quoted Mother Teresa saying that ‘we need not know everything but what little we know we do good to the poor and suffering ‘. He also valued the parent’s and guardians’ trust in FMCI.

Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator, FMMC/FMCOAHS/FMCOP, presented a comprehensive report highlighting the academic, research, and extracurricular achievements of the institutions over the past year. 5 RGUHS ranks in MD/MS, 5 subject RGUHS ranks in MBBS, 15 overall ranks in masters, 5 overall subject ranks in Bachelor’s, and 14 subject ranks in Bachelor’s RGUHSexamination. The Father Muller College of Physiotherapy secured 15 subject ranks in the recently concluded examination of 2024.

The Graduation Address was delivered by Dr Bhagavan B C, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of RGUHS, who congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to serve society with empathy and excellence, upholding the noble values of their alma mater. He said challenges make life better and thus one should know their capabilities and limitations. Doctors should know the changing demography, disease status, and social ladder of India and know how to treat accordingly. Society remembers people who give more than receive. This was his first-ever graduation address on being appointed VC of RGUHS.

Dr Rajiv Kumar, Senior Medical Officer, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India, in his address, applauded the institution’s contribution to health sciences and urged the graduates to embrace innovation, ethics, and continued learning in their respective fields. He eloquently spoke in Hindi wishing the students well in the face of crisis remembering that all these will make you tougher and a good healer. Medical science is ever-changing and AI in the anvil should be used for updating and upskilling.

The Bishop of Mangalore and President of FMCI, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, delivered the Presidential Address. He reminded the graduates of their responsibility as caregivers and ambassadors of the institution’s mission – “Heal and Comfort.” He also said ‘you came, you learnt, you earned and now you go to humanity with your knowledge. Be the healers you are meant to be.’ The introduction of the thesis is what you have learnt, now the chapters of experience shall be written by you.

Graduation certificates were awarded, and the professional oath was administered to graduates from the following streams:

Allied Health Sciences – Undergraduate (MLT, MIT, RT, AT & OTT, RDT, BHA)

Physiotherapy – Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

MBBS, MD/MS

Allied Health Sciences – Postgraduate (MSc MLT, MSc MIT, MHA, MSc Clinical Psychology, MPT)

The official anthem of Father Muller Charitable Institutions was rendered with pride and emotion by the college choir.

Dr N Nishitha Ramesh, on behalf of all graduates, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the management, faculty, and families. She spoke with inspiration and commitment towards serving society with dedication and humanity.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of prestigious awards and recognitions:

a) Best Outgoing Graduates – 2024

Best Outgoing Allied Health Sciences Graduate:

Ms Akshatha Vegas – Department of B.Sc. MIT

Late John Linu Varghese Memorial Prize for Best Outgoing BPT Graduate:

Ms Anjelina Thaju Thomas

FMCI President’s Gold Medal for the Best Outgoing MBBS Graduate:

Dr Abishek J Stephen Harris

(The highest institutional honour bestowed on a graduating student for overall excellence)

Academic Excellence Awards were awarded to toppers in various courses for outstanding academic achievements.

Sports Recognition Awards were given acknowledging students who represented the institution at university, state, and national levels in sports.

Students who secured university ranks were felicitated by the Chief Guest.

The esteemed guests of the day were honoured with tokens of appreciation and gratitude by the Bishop of Mangalore.

Rev. Fr Sylvester V. Lobo, Administrator, Father Muller Hospital, Thumbay, delivered the vote of thanks, extending appreciation to all who contributed to the success of the grand occasion.

The event concluded with the rendering of the National Anthem.

The dignitaries, faculty, and graduates exited in a ceremonial recession, followed by a Graduation Dinner, celebrating the joyous milestone.

The 21st Graduation Ceremony of FMMC, FMCOAHA, and FMCOP stood as a proud testament to the commitment of Father Muller Charitable Institutions to holistic education, compassionate healthcare, and ethical service. The event left an indelible mark on the hearts of graduates as they step forward into their professional lives, carrying with them the legacy of excellence and service.

This is the second consecutive day of Graduation celebrations of the 3 days where FMCI proud gems of new age leaders in healthcare are given in service to the nation and the world.

Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo Director Designate FMCI, Rev. Fr George Jeevan Dequeira Administrator FMMCH, Rev. Fr Sylvester Lobo Administrator FMH-T, Asst. Administrator FMMCH Rev. Fr Nilesh Crasta, Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean FMMCH, Dr. Hilda D’Souza Principal FMCOAHS, Prof Cherishma D’Silva Principal FMCOP, Dr. Uday Kumar Medical Superintendent FMMCH, Dr. Venkatesh BM Vice Dean FMMCH were seated on the dais.

Professor Ifthikar Ali Fareed, President of the Karnataka State Allied Health Professional, a Government of Karnataka constituted Body was present. Professors adorned with gowns, faculty and staff stood in strength with the graduates. The members of the governing board of FMCI and Father Muller Centenary Society, members of the RGUHS Senate, and Former Dean FMMC Dr. Sanjeev Rai were present.

489 graduates and post-graduates were awarded their degrees at the graduation ceremony.



