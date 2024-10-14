FMMC Welcomes 26th Batch of MBBS Students

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) held its Course Inauguration for the 26th batch of 150 MBBS students for the academic year 2024-2025, in the presence of their families and esteemed dignitaries. The event took place at 9 AM in the Father Muller Convention Centre, marking the beginning of a new chapter for these future healthcare professionals.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest, Dr. Hansraj Alva, Managing Director & Consultant Physician, Vinaya Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru, who is also an alumnus of FMMC MBBS 1st batch. He was accompanied by the dignitaries of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI):

– Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI

– Rev. Fr. Ajith B Menezes, Administrator, FMMC

– Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequiera, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital

– Dr. Antony Sylvan D Souza, Dean, FMMC

– Dr. Venkatesha B M, Vice Dean, FMMC

– Dr. Varsha Shenoy, Course Co-ordinator, 1st Year MBBS

The program began with a prayer song led by the choir team from the 2023 MBBS batch, invoking God’s blessings. The event’s emcees, Ms. Edlyn and Mr. Cyril from the 2023 batch, guided the proceedings with poise. Dean Dr. Antony Sylvan D Souza welcomed the gathering, setting a warm and encouraging tone for the occasion. This was followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp, signifying the inauguration of the new academic year, with Ms. Diya Mary George, a student representative from the 2024 batch, joining the dignitaries for this symbolic gesture.

In his address, Dr. Hansraj Alva, the Chief Guest, expressed his gratitude for returning to his alma mater. He emphasized the importance of a balanced approach to medicine, urging students to view the hospital as a place of worship and patients as their spiritual responsibility. “You will learn not only from books but from your colleagues, experiences, and patients,” he said, encouraging students to communicate with patients in their native languages to build stronger connections. Dr. Alva reassured the students that choosing FMMC was a wise decision, citing his own successful journey as an example.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI, in his presidential address, congratulated the “149+1” new students, recognizing the rigorous effort it took to secure admission to the prestigious FMMC. He highlighted that while all medical colleges impart skills, FMMC provides a distinctive hands-on experience, given the wide variety of patients treated at the hospital. Father Coelho also spoke about the rich history of the institution, which dates back to 1880 when it was founded by Rev. Fr. Augustus Muller SJ, and emphasized the institution’s mission to “heal and comfort,” being known as the “poor man’s hospital.” He also reminded students and parents to stay grounded, be vigilant about academic performance, and contribute to an environment of love and harmony.

The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Dr. Varsha Shenoy, Professor, Department of Anatomy, and Course Co-ordinator for the 1st Year MBBS, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event.

The ceremony concluded with the singing of the Institutional Anthem, followed by a tea break at Muller Mini Hall, providing a time for students and parents to mingle and build new friendships. The event then transitioned to the White Coat Ceremony and Oath Taking Ceremony, where students pledged their commitment to the medical profession. This was followed by a briefing of campus guidelines for the students and a special orientation for parents.

The Course Inauguration was a momentous occasion, marking the beginning of a new journey for the 26th batch of MBBS students at Father Muller Medical College, fostering a sense of responsibility, dedication, and community.