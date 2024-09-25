FMMCH Celebrates World Pharmacist Day 2024

Mangalore: Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) celebrated World Pharmacist Day on 25th September 2024 at 8:45 AM in the Utility Building. The event, themed “Pharmacists: Meeting Global Health Needs,” honored the vital role pharmacists play in healthcare worldwide. This special day also marks the anniversary of the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), founded in 1912.

The celebration began with a heartfelt prayer song by FMMCH pharmacists, followed by a welcome address from Sr. Zeena, in charge of medical stores. A cake-cutting ceremony took place, with dignitaries and pharmacists joining in the festivities.

Rev. Fr. Jeevan George Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH, and Dr. Manjunath, Head of Nephrology, honored senior pharmacists for their dedicated service. Mrs. Asha Rego was recognized for 11 years of service, while Mzs Merlyn Rasquinha, Mzs Gretta Fernandes, Mr. Anil Kumar (30 years), Mzs Clera Dsouza, and Mzs Shanthi Monteiro (16 years) were celebrated for their long-standing contributions.

In his address, Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho, Director of FMCI, extended heartfelt gratitude to all pharmacy staff for their unwavering dedication. He urged them to approach their work with love, empathy, and a sense of service, reminding them of their crucial role in the healing ministry.

The event was emceed by Mzs Josline and Mzs Swathi, acknowledging the presence of Fr. Donald Neelesh Crasta, Assistant Administrator, sisters, and MC members, making the celebration a heartfelt tribute to the pharmacy profession.