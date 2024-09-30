FMMCH Concludes Patient Safety Week with Insightful Ceremony

Mangalore: Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) marked the culmination of Patient Safety Week with a closing ceremony and prize distribution held on September 28, 2024, at 3 PM in the Silver Jubilee Hall. The event observed by the Hospital Safety Committee, themed “United for Safety”, echoed the global message of this year’s World Patient Safety Day, “Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety – Get it right, make it safe”, emphasizing the need for timely and accurate diagnosis to enhance healthcare outcomes.

The ceremony was emceed by Dr. Sowmya Mathew and began with a prayer led by students from Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing (FMCOSH). Distinguished dignitaries graced the occasion, including Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Chief Guest Dr. Prashant Y.M., Professor in the Department of Medicine; Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital and Chairperson of the Safety Committee; Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of Father Muller Medical College; Dr. Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent and Patient Safety Officer; and Sr. Nancy Mathias, Chief Nursing Officer.

Dr. Helen Gnanakalanjiam, Chief Quality Manager, welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest, Dr. Prashant Y.M., who delivered an insightful keynote address. Dr. Prashant emphasized the significance of patient safety, stating that even with the best intentions, diagnostic errors can profoundly impact lives. He shared a moving case of how an accurate diagnosis transformed the life of a child suffering from seizures, stressing the need for clinicians to balance their expertise with technological advancements and the right diagnosis.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr. Jeevan George Sequeira highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in enhancing patient safety, commending the Safety Committee and Quality Department for their initiatives.

An exciting new project was introduced by Dr. Kishan Shetty, Deputy Medical Superintendent. He unveiled waterproof patient safety bands featuring barcoding and color coding. These bands, a collaboration with the hospital’s Health Information System (HIS) team, are designed to prevent identification errors and reduce medication errors through an integrated barcode system.

From September 23 to 27, the hospital conducted a Patient Awareness Campaign and organized several competitions for FMCI staff and students. Ms. Chitra Yathindra announced the winners of these competitions, recognizing the remarkable talent and creativity across the hospital. The top honors went to:

– Handmade Posters: Ms. Anitha Rodrigues and Ms. Prescilla D’Souza (Nursing Service)

– Art Attack: Ms. Mishriya (BHA)

– Puzzle: Mr. Lynal Dsouza (Nursing Service)

– Creative & Poetry Writing: Dr. Rochelle Monteiro (Dermatology)

– Mime: Mr. Anston and team (Nursing Service)

– Quiz: Ms. Lavina Veigas and Ms. Nisha Lobo (Nursing Service)

– Slogan Writing: Dr. Vinitha Dsouza (MD Psychiatry)

– Movie Making: Ms. Deena Andrade and team (HIC Department)

The audience was treated to a powerful mime performance by the security team, depicting the silent but vital role of healthcare protectors, followed by a video presentation showcasing the winning entry from the movie-making competition by the HIC team, followed by the display of all the slogans that were submitted during the slogan writing competition.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms. Chitra Yathindra, celebrating the collective efforts and dedication towards the shared mission of patient safety at Father Muller Medical College Hospital.