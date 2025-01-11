FMMCH Expands Dialysis Unit with Two New Machines to Enhance Patient Care Mangalore: On January 11, 2025, at approximately 8:15 AM, the Dialysis Unit of Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) in Kankanady expanded its capabilities by adding two new dialysis machines, increasing the total from 33 to 35. The new equipment was blessed by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho – Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI). This enhancement, guided by Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira – Administrator of FMMCH, and initiated by Dr. Manjunath J. – Prof. & Head of the Department of Nephrology, reflects the institution’s commitment to providing high-quality, affordable care to patients requiring dialysis. The event saw the presence of Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta – Assistant Administrator of FMMCH; Sr. Nancy Priya Mathias – Chief Nursing Officer; Mr. George Fernandes – Senior Administrative Officer; Mrs. Shanthi – Nursing Superintendent; and Mrs. Dorathy – Assistant Nursing Superintendent, along with the dedicated Dialysis Team and members of FMCI; Representing the Department of Nephrology – Dr. Amith Dsouza (Professor) & Dr. Ashwin S. P. (Assistant Professor) were also present – all of whom play a crucial role in providing valuable service to patients requiring dialysis. FMMCH’s Commitment to Dialysis Care



Father Muller Medical College Hospital has a longstanding history of providing exceptional dialysis care in the Mangalore region. With the recent addition of two dialysis machines, the hospital now operates a state-of-the-art dialysis unit equipped with 35 machines, offering services to both outpatients and critically ill patients. This expansion enhances the hospital’s capacity to serve the community, ensuring that more patients have access to life-saving treatments.The Department of Nephrology at FMMCH is dedicated to delivering comprehensive care to patients with kidney diseases, including those resulting from diabetes. The hospital’s charitable nature ensures that dialysis services are provided at reduced rates without compromising on quality. This approach alleviates the financial burden on patients and their families, making essential healthcare accessible to a broader population.

Under the leadership of FMCI and the dedicated medical professionals at FMMCH, the hospital continues to prioritize patient-centered care. The recent procurement of additional dialysis machines exemplifies this commitment, enabling the institution to better serve individuals suffering from kidney diseases, particularly those related to diabetes.In conclusion, the integration of new dialysis machines at Father Muller Medical College Hospital signifies a significant advancement in the region’s healthcare infrastructure. By expanding its dialysis services, FMMCH reaffirms its dedication to providing high-quality, affordable care to patients, particularly those affected by diabetes-related kidney conditions.