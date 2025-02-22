FMMCH Hosts CME on Head and Neck Cancer Management

Mangaluru: The Departments of Surgical Oncology, Medical Oncology, and Radiation Oncology at Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) organized a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme titled “Insights into the Management of Head and Neck Cancer” on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The event, held at the Decennial Memorial Hall, Knowledge Centre, Kankanady, commenced at 10:00 a.m.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with an audiovisual prayer song, invoking divine blessings on the gathering. The event witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries on the dais, including Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI); Dr. Krishnakumar Thankappan, Professor and Head of the Department of Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest; Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator of FMMC, FMCOAHS, and FMCOP; Dr. Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean of FMMC; Dr. Rohan Chandra R. Gatty, Professor and Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology, who served as the Organizing Chairperson; Dr. Dinesh Shet, Professor and Head of the Department of Medical Oncology, and Dr. Sandesh Rao, Professor and Head of the Department of Radiation Oncology, who were the Organizing Co-chairpersons; and Dr. Nishitha Shetty, Professor in the Department of Medical Oncology, who functioned as the Organizing Secretary.

Dr. Elroy Saldanha, Joint Secretary and Associate Professor in the Department of Surgical Oncology, extended a warm welcome to the gathering, following which the ceremonial lighting of the lamp marked the official inauguration of the programme.

In his keynote address, Chief Guest Dr. Krishnakumar Thankappan highlighted the paradox in the healthcare system, where highly skilled M.Ch. and D.M. specialists struggle to find suitable placements. He emphasized the pressing need for larger, comprehensive oncology centers in rural regions to ensure equitable distribution of expertise. Applauding the extensive reach of FMCI in cancer care across neighboring regions, he commended its efforts in bridging gaps in oncology treatment and patient accessibility.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address, underscored the importance of moral support and counseling for cancer patients, who often perceive their diagnosis as an end-of-life scenario. Acknowledging the financial burden of cancer treatment, he noted that while a complete cure remains elusive, comprehensive care significantly extends patient survival. He also appreciated government initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, which provide crucial financial assistance to patients. He lauded the empathy exhibited by doctors at FMMC, reinforced by the institution’s commitment to specialized education through its M.Ch. program in Surgical Oncology and D.M. program in Medical Oncology.

Dr. Nishitha Shetty, Organizing Secretary, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders through the vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of faculty, staff, students, and nursing personnel in making the event a success. The programme witnessed the presence of governing board members, heads of departments, faculty, and students from various disciplines, as well as nursing staff and students.

Aligning with the World Health Organization’s 2025 cancer theme, “United by Unique,” the CME reinforced a patient-centered approach to cancer care. The discussions underscored the significance of multimodal treatments—surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy—while highlighting advancements in treatment methodologies that enhance local disease control and overall survival rates.



