FMMCH Hosts Successful Nutrition and Wellness Expo 2024

Mangalore: Father Muller Medical College Hospital, in collaboration with the Department of Community Health Nursing, Father Muller College of Nursing, hosted the Nutrition and Wellness Expo 2024 on September 26, 2024. Held under the theme “Feeding Smart Right From Start,” the event took place at the Hospital Conference Hall and was presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI.

Distinguished guests, including Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator FMMCH, Dr Anthony Sylvian D’Souza Dean FMMC, Dr Hilda Fernandes Principal FMCOAHS, and Sr Dhanya Devasya Principal FMCON/FMSON, attended the program, which commenced with a prayerful song. Mrs Sandis Joseph, Senior Dietician, delivered an insightful speech, explaining the significance of the day. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho followed with the presidential address, emphasizing the importance of nutrition in healthcare.

The expo featured six innovative stalls, each focused on promoting specialized nutrition for various health conditions. Among the key highlights were the Renal Diet – Kidney Blooming, Healthy Beverages – Wellness Oasis, Diet for Chemotherapy and Radiation – Fuel for Fight, and Diet for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver – Protect Your Liver, It’s Your Detox Hero. These stalls provided valuable insights into smart dietary choices for a range of health challenges.

In the afternoon, Dr Agnes Moira D’Souza conducted an informative session on nutrition and wellness, specifically aimed at hospital patient bystanders and the non-teaching faculty of FMMCH. This session, along with the broader expo, aimed to raise awareness and encourage healthier eating habits from an early stage.

The event concluded on a positive note, benefitting 220 participants, and leaving a lasting impact on promoting smart nutritional practices. Dr Sonia Karen Liz Sequera served as the program’s Master of Ceremonies.