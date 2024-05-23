FMMCH Inaugurates Pre-eclampsia Screening Clinic on World Pre-eclampsia Day

Mangaluru: Pre-eclampsia, a complex multisystem disease is diagnosed by sudden onset hypertension in women crossing 20 weeks period of gestation. It is one of the most severe complications of pregnancy, and a leading cause of maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality. Detection of pre-eclampsia, its close monitoring and follow up of these mothers thus becomes imperative in our day to day practice.

As part of the celebration of world pre-eclampsia day on the 22nd of May 2024, the department of Radio Diagnosis, Obstetrics and Gynecology and department of Fetal Medicine organized one day CME in the conference hall. The event commenced at 3pm with an inaugural session. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Mahesh, Assistant Professor, Department of Radio-Diagnosis. This was followed by an introduction to the pre-eclampsia clinic by Dr Joylene D Almeida, Associate Professor, department of OBG.

The event was graced by the presence of the Dean Dr Antony Sylvan D Souza, Vice Dean Dr Venkatesha B M, Heads of other departments, Faculty and Post Graduates from various departments and nursing students.

The scientific session soon followed with a series of informative talks featuring speakers Dr Deepa Kanagal and Dr Joylene (From Department of OBG), Dr. Muralidhar GK and Dr Prathima Prabhu (Department of Fetal Medicine) and Dr Ram Shenoy Basti (HOD, department of Radio-Diagnosis). The audience was treated to a treasure chest of information ranging from how to accurately diagnose and classify the condition, to the invaluable use of low dose aspirin, to objective measurements aiding in accurate diagnosis such as use of uterine artery Doppler, the Fetal medicine foundation calculator and ophthalmic artery Doppler based on the latest guidelines set by the governing bodies.

As part of the celebration of world pre-eclampsia day, the department of Radio-Diagnosis, OBG and Fetal Medicine of Father Muller Medical College Hospital have worked in unison to provide a novel service, a just of its kind in Dakshina Kannada.

The preeclampsia clinic offers multifaceted services, starting with patient risk assessment and counselling, NT scan with screening Doppler, PLGF marker test (a marker that drops in patients prone to develop pre- eclampsia), BP monitoring and charting, and even post- natal follow up.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Krishna Kiran, Professor, Department of Radio-Diagnosis, acknowledging the team efforts of all involved on making the inauguration of the preeclampsia screening clinic a grand success.



