FMSN and College of Nursing Illuminate the Path for 66th Batch of GNM and 37th Batch of BSc Nursing Students

Mangaluru: A profound sense of tradition and commitment filled the air as the 66th batch of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) students from Father Muller School of Nursing (FMSON) and the 37th batch of Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc Nursing) students from Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCON) gathered for the Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony.

The ceremony, a revered event in the institution’s calendar, marked the initiation of nursing students into the noble profession of healthcare on Friday 22 December 2023, at the Muller Mini Hall, Convention Centre at 10.30 am for the 2023-2024 Nursing students batch.

The programme commenced with a soulful prayer song by the 1st MSc Nursing students, setting the tone for the spiritual and reflective atmosphere of the ceremony. Sr Jacintha D’Souza Principal of FMSON & FMCON, welcomed the dignitaries, faculty, parents, and students, providing a historical overview of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions’ rich legacy spanning 143 years since its inception in 1880.

The lighting of the Indian lamp held profound significance as an homage to Fr Augustus Muller and Florence Nightingale, pioneers in the field of healthcare. Sr Dhanya Devasia Chief Nursing Officer of Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), articulated the symbolism of the lamp in a speech where she eloquently connected the lit lamp to illumination and intelligence. She highlighted the virtues of joy, love, truth, in-depth knowledge, desirable attitude, and care. The lamp represents a commitment to being an integrated and model nurse, upholding responsibilities, ethics, dedication, commitment, compassion, skill, competency, and empathy.

The students, in a touching ceremony, marched forward in groups of four, each lighting a candle symbolizing the passing on of the flame of knowledge and compassion. This was followed by the administration of the Florence Nightingale oath by Sr Jacintha, instilling in the students a sense of responsibility and dedication to their chosen profession.

The chief guest, Sr Deepa Peter Principal of Athena Institute of Nursing Sciences, delivered a poignant message. She encouraged the students to be proud of their calling to serve the sick and suffering, emphasizing the grace of God and the qualities of light that drive out darkness. She urged the new nurses to be angels of kindness, reaching out to others with empathy, kindness, and a considerate heart.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), delivered the presidential address. He shared insightful thoughts on the obligation of students towards the institution, emphasizing the importance of sacrifice, ethics, and respect towards others. He reminded the students to be confident and cheerful in their care, to walk the extra mile, and to translate knowledge into practical skills. His words echoed the institution’s philosophy of bringing about comfort by being instruments of God in bringing about healing, with hands blessed by Him.

Fr Jeevan George Sequeira Administrator FMMCH, Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo Administrator Father Muller Hospital Thumbe (FMHT), Fr Ashwin Crasta Asst Administrator Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College (FMHMC), Dr Antony Sylvan Dean Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), and Jyothi Pinto HR manager were present.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof Pathima Violet Fernandes, HOD Nursing Foundation Department. Expressing gratitude to all involved, she wished the students blessings for prosperity and goodness in the coming year.

The Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony at FMSON and FMCON were moments of reflection, inspiration, and commitment. As the newly initiated nursing students embark on their journey, they carry with them the legacy of Father Muller, Florence Nightingale, and a deep commitment to compassionate care, guided by the light of knowledge and empathy.