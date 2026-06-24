‘Focus on law & order, not RSS’: Karandlaje to Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje launched a sharp attack on Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, alleging that he frequently targets the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) merely to remain in the public spotlight and attract media attention.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Karandlaje said Priyank Kharge, son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, appeared to believe that no one could question him because of his political background.

“Priyank Kharge keeps speaking about the RSS every day to stay in the news and appear on television. Instead of criticising the RSS, he should explain what he has achieved as a minister,” she said.

The Union Minister alleged that Kharge was ignoring the state’s deteriorating law-and-order situation while focusing on making remarks against the RSS.

“He spends his time commenting on the RSS instead of addressing pressing issues facing the state. Earlier, he served as the Rural Development Minister, but his performance there was negligible,” she claimed.

Karandlaje further accused Kharge of failing to pay adequate attention to issues such as the disappearance of women and men in the state. She also criticised what she described as dynastic politics, alleging that Kharge benefited from belonging to a politically influential family while simultaneously portraying himself as a victim.

“He should first bring the police department under control and focus on governance,” she said.

Commenting on the issue of alleged cross-voting by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators in the recent Legislative Council elections, Karandlaje said the party had already constituted a committee to examine the matter and that it had been brought to the attention of senior leaders and the party high command.

“Those who betray the party should not be forgiven. Two legislators have openly supported the Congress. If that is their position, they should leave the BJP,” she said.

Responding to a question on the controversial Bidadi Township project, Karandlaje said the issue extended beyond the proposed township itself and reflected larger concerns about urban planning and infrastructure.

“We developed townships such as Kempegowda Layout and Shivarama Karanth Layout. However, adequate basic infrastructure has still not been provided in many such layouts. Even after ten years, several allottees have neither moved in nor constructed houses. The government must first resolve these issues before proposing new township projects,” she said.

The Union Minister also criticised the Congress government over civic issues in Bengaluru.

“Bengaluru is facing problems related to electricity, water supply and garbage management. Instead of addressing these challenges, the government is focusing on new township proposals. The priority should be to provide basic infrastructure in already developed layouts,” she alleged.

Karandlaje further accused the state government of pursuing the township project to benefit vested interests linked to the real estate sector.



