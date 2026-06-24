Teen Suicide Case in Suratkal Sparks Investigation Under POCSO, Rape, and Abetment Charges

Suratkal: A 17-year-old girl, identified as Nisha (name changed), allegedly died by suicide by hanging at around 4:00 PM on April 23, 2026, prompting a serious police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to the complaint filed by her parents around 11:00 PM the same day, the family alleged that the minor girl was pregnant and that a man named Aneesh was responsible for her death. Based on the complaint, police registered a case at the Suratkal Police Station around 1:00 AM under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, rape, and abetment to suicide against Aneesh Poojary, as named in the complaint.

Police sources said the girl reportedly left behind a suicide note addressed to her parents. In the note, she allegedly stated that she had made a mistake and mentioned that “he is happy.” The note also reportedly said that Hindu organisations did not help her, even though he was associated with them.

Investigators are examining the content of the death note as part of the probe.

The postmortem examination is complete, and officials said the doctor collected the foetus for DNA analysis to aid the investigation. Meanwhile, a team has been deputed to trace and secure the accused, while further legal proceedings are underway.