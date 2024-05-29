Football: Italian coach Maresca to leave Leicester City for Chelsea

London: Chelsea are set to name Enzo Maresca as their new first-team coach after the 44-year-old announced intentions to leave Leicester City on Tuesday. Maresca confirmed his departure from the club he led to promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt in a post on social media.

“It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. In less than a year at the club, I’m proud to say we archived exactly what was needed which is coming back to the Premier League,” wrote the Italian.

Maresca was a cultured central midfielder who represented a host of teams, including Juventus, Sevilla, Malaga, Fiorentina, and Sampdoria, before moving into coaching, reports Xinhua.

He picked up valuable experience in the Manchester City youth system and had a brief spell with Parma before spending a year as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

Last season saw him appointed to Leicester City with the task of taking the recently relegated side back to the Premier League. Maresca did that at the first attempt, with the team finishing top of the Championship.

Chelsea had asked Leicester for permission to speak to the coach about the vacancy after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season. The Italian is expected to sign a five-year contract.