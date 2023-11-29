For Sriti Jha, working with Arjit Taneja is a ‘delight’



New Delhi: Actress Sriti Jha, who is seen as Amruta in the show ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, opened up on her friendship with Arjit Taneja, and said that they are not just co-stars but great friends, and wished their chemistry translates on the screen as well.

‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ is a love story between two contrasting characters, Amruta and Virat, portrayed by Sriti and Arjit respectively.

The narrative is set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai where Amruta, a 29-year-old unmarried Marathi Mulgi finds her path crossing in the most unexpected of ways with a worldly-wise Punjabi Munda from Delhi, Virat.

While she believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership that both sides need to constantly work on, he harbours a sceptical view on marriage. In fact, he is anti-marriage, having concluded that most women are gold-diggers.

Speaking about the same, Sriti said: “Being a part of ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ is a thrilling experience and with Zee TV being like a home for the longest time, returning to the channel is like a homecoming for me.”

“Working with Arjit once again is also a delight. We are not just co-stars but great friends, and I hope our friendship and chemistry translates onto the screen as well,” she said.

Sriti added: “I believe that Amruta’s character is very well written. The initial response to the first episode has been encouraging and after seeing the incredible amount of love in Delhi, I am feeling ecstatic.”

As the show progresses, it will delve into the intricacies of today’s love dynamics. With each episode, viewers are being drawn deeper into the lives of Amruta and Virat, witnessing the evolution of their relationship against the canvas of their differentiated family backgrounds and the inevitable challenges that love must overcome.

The show has a layered plot, replete with twists and turns, making for an entertaining viewing experience.

The show airs on Zee TV.