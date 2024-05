Former Belthangady Congress MLA Vasanth Bangera Passes Away

Belthangady: Former Congress MLA Vasanth Bangera passed away on May 8, in Bengaluru. He was 78.

Vasanth Bangera was a 5 time MLA of Belthangady Constituency.

Vasanth Bangera was admitted to the hospital in Bengaluru for treatment but he breathed his last on May 8. His mortal remains will be brought to Belthangady on May 9 for the final rites.