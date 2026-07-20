Former Journalist Sits On 48-Hour Fast To Express His Solidarity With Wangchuk and CJP

Mangalore: Former Journalist and Educational Activist, Srinivasan Nandagopal is making news again as he its on a 48-Hour hunger strike to express solidarity with the ongoing CJP protests in Delhi. He began his fast on Sunday morning and will continue till Tuesday morning.

In a press release, Nandagopal stated that he is fasting to experience the pain and exhortation of those protestor including Climate Change Activist Sonam Wangchuk who are on an indefinite hunger strike. He also resonated with the nation-wide demand for accountability in education and resignation of union minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the NEET Paper Leak.

Nandagopal is the Co-founder of Centre for Integrated Learning, an organization working with children and youth through an array of interventions that add value to present education system. He had recently completed a bike expedition Dreams on Wheels, through which he covered 6500 kms throughout the state engaging with over 5000 Government school children on exam preparedness and career orientation.

“Having been working in the field of alternative approaches to education, it is very disappointing to see the present condition of our system and the consistency with which examination related frauds are happening. It’s time for someone to bell the cat”, Nandagopal remarks.