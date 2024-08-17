Former Minister Vinayakumar Sorake Condemns Governor’s Decision to Prosecute CM Siddaramaiah

Udupi: Former Minister Vinayakumar Sorake denounced the BJP’s alleged conspiracy to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah through the Governor.

Sorake accused the BJP of not learning from their Lok Sabha election setback and continuing to topple ruling parties in various states. He expressed faith in the legal system and judiciary, stating that the court would deliver justice.

Sorake highlighted that 136 MLAs and the state cabinet support Siddaramaiah. MUDA allotted sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife in exchange for her land used for development. The Governor has pending requests to sanction prosecution against HD Kumaraswamy, Murugesh Nirani, and Shashikala Jolle.

He urged the people of Karnataka to understand the conspiracy against Siddaramaiah and promised to protest and raise public awareness.