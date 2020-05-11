Spread the love



















Former MP arrested, sent to jail for extortion



Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): Former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh was arrested from his house in Jaunpur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, in connection with a case of extortion and criminal intimidation.

The arrest was made on the complaint of Jal Nigam project manager Abhinav Singhal who claimed that the former MP had threatened to kidnap him and had demanded money in return.

The complaint was filed at the line Bazaar police station.

Dhananjay Singh was produced in the court of chief judicial magistrate on Monday morning and was sent on 14 days judicial remand.