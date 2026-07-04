Former TN CM Stalin leaves for London to attend grandson’s graduation ceremony

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin left for London on Saturday on a two-week private visit, during which he will attend the graduation ceremony of his grandson, Inbanidhi, before spending a few days with his family in the United Kingdom (UK).

Stalin departed from the Chennai International Airport at around 9:50 a.m. on an Emirates flight to London via Dubai.

He was accompanied by his wife, Durga Stalin.

The couple is scheduled to return to Chennai on July 18 after completing the visit.

The principal purpose of the visit is to attend the convocation ceremony of Inbanidhi, the son of former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Inbanidhi has completed his higher education at a university in London and is set to receive his degree at the institution’s graduation ceremony.

Stalin is expected to personally congratulate his grandson on the academic milestone and spend time with family members after the event.

After the convocation, the former Chief Minister is likely to remain in London for a few more days on a personal holiday.

Sources said the family is expected to visit a few tourist attractions before returning to Chennai later this month.

The visit has been described as entirely private, with no official or political engagements on Stalin’s schedule.

Before departing for Britain, Stalin arrived at the Chennai International Airport at around 8:15 a.m., where he was given a send off by senior DMK leaders and party workers.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK Treasurer T.R. Baalu, Deputy General Secretary A. Raja, former Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and several other party functionaries gathered at the airport to bid him farewell.

Stalin served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 2021 until 2026 after leading the DMK to victory in the 2021 Assembly election.

His government implemented several flagship welfare programmes and infrastructure initiatives during its five-year tenure.

However, the party suffered a major setback in the 2026 Assembly election, when the DMK was voted out of power by the electorate.

Stalin also lost his own Assembly constituency, marking one of the most significant reverses of his long political career.

Despite the electoral defeat, Stalin continues as the President of the DMK and remains actively involved in guiding the party’s organisational and political activities.

He is expected to resume his regular engagements soon after returning to Chennai on July 18.