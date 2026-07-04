Karnataka Dy CM calls for deeper realisation of constitutional equality

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday said that while the Constitution’s Preamble places strong emphasis on equality, there is a need for a serious assessment of the extent to which equality has been realised in society and within the legal system.

He was addressing the graduation ceremony at a Law College in Shettihalli, Tumakuru.

Referring to India’s progress since Independence, he said the country’s literacy rate has increased from around 12 per cent at the time of Independence to nearly 80 per cent today. He urged law graduates to view their profession not merely as a career but as a responsibility to uphold the rule of law and deliver justice.

Highlighting the importance of the Constitution, Parameshwara said that Dr B.R. Ambedkar had given India a robust constitutional framework that forms the foundation of the country’s democratic system.

“If the Constitution is weakened, democracy itself will be weakened. It is the responsibility of every citizen to protect the values enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

He further noted that Article 51A of the Constitution outlines the Fundamental Duties of citizens, while Articles 12 to 35 deal with Fundamental Rights. Democracy can function effectively only when citizens clearly understand both their rights and responsibilities, he added.

He further stated that deep understanding of the law is essential for becoming an effective advocate and urged law graduates to pursue continuous learning to excel in the legal profession.

Encouraging the graduating students to strive for excellence, he noted that only a limited number of lawyers are consistently chosen by litigants in the Supreme Court and High Courts because they have earned public confidence through their profound legal knowledge and persuasive advocacy.

“Young lawyers must aspire to attain the same level of expertise through continuous study and dedication,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that India has more than 1,500 law colleges producing thousands of graduates every year. Despite this, a large number of cases continue to remain pending in courts, highlighting the need for further judicial reforms to ensure the speedy disposal of cases, he said.

Parameshwara also observed that India is expanding its influence in the global legal arena, with Indian legal experts representing the country at international forums. At the same time, he cautioned that cybercrime has emerged as a major challenge and stressed the need to strengthen laws to tackle cyber offences effectively.

The event was attended by Madhugiri MLA K.N. Rajanna, HMS Educational Institutions Chairman and former MLA Dr. Shafi Ahmed, Adichunchanagiri University scientist Dr Prashanth Kalappa, Superintendent of Police Ashok K.V., District Guarantee Implementation Committee Chairman Chandrashekar Gowda and other dignitaries.



