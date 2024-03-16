Former Vicar General Msgr Denis Moras Prabhu (84) Passes Away

Fr Denis Moras Prabhu, Former Vicar General, Chaplain at White Doves passes away at 84

Mangaluru: The Diocese of Mangalore mourns the passing of the Very Rev. Fr Denis Moras Prabhu, who breathed his last due to old age on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 1:25 p.m. Fr Prabhu, aged 84, served as the Chaplain at White Doves Psychiatric Nursing & Destitute Home in Maroli, Mangaluru.

Fr Denis Moras Prabhu, born to Francis Moras and Juan Pereira on May 8, 1940, hailed from Bajpe. He was ordained priest for the diocese of Mangalore on December 5, 1967.

Fr Prabhu’s priestly journey spanned over five decades, characterized by an unwavering commitment to his pastoral duties and dedicated service to the Church.

Starting as an Assistant Parish Priest in Madanthyar in 1968, Fr Prabhu’s leadership qualities led to various significant appointments, including a teaching role in Shirva from 1969 to 1971. He served as the Assistant Director at St Antony’s Ashram, Jeppu, and as the Vocation Director for the Diocese from 1973 to 1975.

Recognizing his calibre, Fr Prabhu was entrusted with responsibilities such as Vocation Chairman of Karnataka and Secretary of CBE from 1975 to 1985. His contributions extended to directing the Family Life Service Centre from 1977 to 1986.

Fr Prabhu’s pastoral care extended across various parishes, where he served as Parish Priest in Milagres (1985-1993), Permude (1993-1996), and Urwa (1996-2001). His leadership qualities were further acknowledged when he assumed the role of Chancellor of the Diocese from 2001 to 2008.

In recognition of his exemplary service, Fr Prabhu was appointed as the Vicar General and Director of St Antony Institution, Jeppu, from 2008 to 2018. After his retirement in 2018, he served as chaplain White Doves Psychiatric Nursing & Destitute Home, Maroli, Mangaluru.

Fr Prabhu’s journey concluded under the care of White Doves in Mangalore leaving behind a legacy of compassion, dedication, and selflessness. His memory will endure in the hearts of those touched by his kindness, wisdom, and unwavering devotion to his calling.

His Funeral Mass and Burial Service will be held on Wednesday 20.03.2024 at 5:00 p.m. in St Joseph’s Church, Bajpe.

Assignments and Pastoral Appointments:

01. 1968 – 1969 Assistant Parish Priest Madanthyar

02. 1969 – 1971 Teacher Shirva

03. 1971 – 1975 Asst. Director St. Antony’s

04. 1973 – 1975 Vocation Director Diocese

05. 1975 – 1977 Vocation Chairman of Karnataka

06. 1975 – 1985 Secretary CBE

07. 1977 – 1986 Director Family Life Service Centre

08. 1985 – 1993 Parish Priest Milagres

09. 1993 – 1996 Parish Priest Permude

10. 1996 – 2001 Parish Priest Urwa

11. 2001 – 2008 Chancellor of Diocese

12. 2008 -2018 Vicar General & Director St. Antony Institution, Jeppu

13. 2018- Retired White Doves, Mangalore

2024 March 16Expired