Fostering Interreligious Harmony Through Shared Observance: An Iftar Gathering at Yenepoya

Mangaluru: In a powerful demonstration of interfaith solidarity, Mangaluru witnessed a significant event on March 15th as Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Bishop Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, and Dr. Vinaya Hegde jointly hosted an Iftar Get-together at the Yenepoya School Ground. The event, organized during the holy month of Ramadan, served as a potent symbol of unity, mutual respect, and harmonious coexistence within the city’s diverse community. The gathering drew a large crowd, including prominent community leaders, officials, and members of various faiths, highlighting the widespread support for interreligious dialogue and understanding.

Bishop Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, in his address to the attendees, extended his heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community, acknowledging the profound spiritual significance of Ramadan, including its emphasis on fasting, prayer, and charitable acts. He eloquently drew parallels between the Islamic observance of Ramadan and the Catholic observance of Lent, highlighting the shared spiritual ground and the common pursuit of holiness that underpins both traditions. The Bishop emphasized the imperative of dismantling prejudice and cultivating harmonious relationships in the face of divisive forces that often threaten to disrupt societal cohesion.

Furthermore, Bishop Saldanha passionately advocated for the principles of “Vasudeva Kutumbakam,” the ancient Indian philosophy that translates to “the world is one family.” He underscored the collective responsibility of individuals to bear witness to unity and work towards the betterment of the entire global community. The Bishop’s message resonated deeply with the audience, reinforcing the importance of empathy, understanding, and shared humanity. He concluded his address by wishing the Muslim community a blessed and joyous Ramadan.

Dr. Shantharam Shetty, another prominent speaker at the event, offered a comprehensive perspective on the multifaceted significance of Iftar, extending beyond the simple act of breaking the daily fast. He emphasized that Ifthar, celebrated across the globe by Muslims, acts as a unifying force, strengthening familial bonds and fostering community solidarity. He highlighted how the act of breaking the fast embodies the principles of charity and gratitude, serving as a constant reminder for participants to express appreciation for divine blessings and to extend generosity to those less fortunate.

Dr. Shetty further underscored the common threads that run through various religious teachings, asserting that all faiths advocate for compassion, brotherhood, and a selfless approach to life. He stated that the core tenets of Ramadan resonate with the pursuit of an “ideal” existence, characterized by empathy, love, and the rejection of greed and envy. In conclusion, Dr. Shetty affirmed that consistent prayer and devotion to God ultimately lead to divine grace and fulfillment, reinforcing the importance of faith in achieving a virtuous and contented life.

Dr. Shetty also offered a heartfelt tribute to the unique cultural fabric of Mangaluru, specifically emphasizing the communal harmony exhibited during Ramadan and Ifthar celebrations. Speaking metaphorically as if representing the city itself, he highlighted the exceptional manner in which Mangaluru fosters interfaith unity. He described Mangaluru as a “citadel of education and citadel of bankers,” emphasizing its prominent role in intellectual and economic development. He concluded that Mangaluru’s distinctiveness lies in its inclusive Iftar gatherings, which he deemed unparalleled globally, invoking a divine blessing upon the community.

Chancellor Abdulla Kunhi, in his Ramadan address at Yenepoya School Ground, underscored the interconnectedness of faith, respect, and humanitarianism. After extending “warm wishes on Ramadan,” he framed the occasion within a context of religious observance and reflection. Importantly, his statement transcended the specific religious context, advocating for universal values. The assertion that “we all should respect others and help them then God will love us” highlighted the inherent connection between ethical conduct and spiritual fulfillment, implying that divine favor is contingent upon compassionate action towards fellow human beings. This sentiment culminated in the pronouncement, “Humanity is the greatest religion,” a concise declaration prioritizing the well-being and dignity of all people above adherence to specific dogma. Dr. Kunhi’s message, therefore, promoted a vision of interfaith harmony rooted in shared human values and the pursuit of a more just and compassionate world.

The Iftar Get-together was attended by a distinguished gathering of community leaders and government officials, demonstrating the widespread support for interfaith harmony in the region. Notable attendees included Speaker U T Khader, MLC Ivan D’Souza, former MLA J R Lobo, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Amit Singh, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Chairman of Rohan Corporation Rohan Monteiro, Chairman of InLand Siraj Ahmad, U T Iftikar, Padmaraj Ramaiah, PRO of Mangalore Diocese Roy Castelino and numerous other dignitaries.

Rouchelle Tellis, faculty of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) compered the programme and also delivered the vote of thanks.